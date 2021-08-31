Approval recommended for plan to convert derelict old Northampton leather works into 26 flats

A plan to convert a derelict former leather works in Northampton into 26 flats has been recommended for approval ahead of a council meeting next week.

West Northamptonshire Council is advised to approve the application for the old Pearce factory on Wellingborough Road in a report published today (Tuesday, August 31).

The report states: "The proposal would bring about the development of a disused grade II-listed building and contribute towards the provision of housing in an area surrounded by residential development in a sustainable location, the renovation of which would enhance and make an overall positive contribution to the environmental character of the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The old Pearce leather works site on Wellingborough Road has been derelict since 2002

"It is acknowledged that the proposed alterations may cause harm to the historic integrity of the listed building but it is considered that this is outweighed by the public benefits identified."

Clayson Country Homes' development would be comprised of 18 one-bed flats and eight two-bed homes - there would also be 48 car parking spaces and bin storage space.

A previous application submitted in December last year planned to build 28 flats on the location, but this was revised by the developer.

No consultees have objected to the plan but 15 letters of opposition have been sent to the council with concerns ranging from to the impact on current residents and insufficient parking.

The council's planning committee is due to discuss the proposal on Tuesday (September 7).