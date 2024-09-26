Appeal lodged over seven-bed HMO in Northampton townhouse despite 19 complaints

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An applicant has lodged an appeal over previous plans to convert a Northampton townhouse into a seven-bed HMO v.1

Another attempt is being made to convert a Northampton townhouse into a seven-bed House in Multiple Occupation (HMO), as the applicant has now lodged an appeal with the Government’s planning inspectorate.

Proposals to transform 235 Abington Avenue, opposite Northamptonshire County Cricket Club, into a house for seven people was refused by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) in July 2024. Applicant Mr V Kryshinets has now applied for the decision to be re-examined out of county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In total, 19 objections were submitted by Abington residents over issues like parking, over-development, increased noise impacting neighbours, traffic, anti-social behaviour and litter. No letters of support were received by WNC.

Plans to turn the property on 235 Abington Avenue into a seven-person HMO have gone to appeal.

According to the floor plans, the property currently has four bedrooms across its three stories. The proposals call for converting the downstairs dining room and lounge into more beds and splitting the upstairs room on the second floor into two.

WNC officers considered that given the number of residents, shared party walls and potential for increased activity the HMO would have an adverse impact on neighbouring living conditions.

Ward Councillor Zoe Smith also made her position on the application known, warning of the potential of stretched infrastructure and existing parking issues being exacerbated if approved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The property does not have any dedicated off-street parking spaces and WNC said no additional survey was submitted to prove that parking in the area is sufficient.

The planning inspectorate has now started its appeal process (as of Monday, September 23) to rule if approval should have been given, or if WNC made the right choice.

Final comments from the appellant and local authority are due in November, however no decision date has been indicated as of yet.