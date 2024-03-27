Appeal launched after no decision made on plans to turn site of former Northampton nightclub into flats

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An appeal has been launched to decide the future of the site of a former Northampton nightclub that has since been demolished.

The Top of the Town night club at 73-91 Great Russell Street could be the new home to a block of 19 flats if the case is approved by the planning inspectorate. Developers Headcorn Constructions Ltd is appealing against West Northamptonshire Council’s non-determination on their plans.

A previous scheme submitted by the applicant for the same project with undercroft parking was approved at the beginning of 2023. Headcorn Constructions then submitted updated proposals to the council in April of that year, completely removing the 15 spaces of basement parking from the complex.

The application site, on Great Russell Street, Northampton, has been vacant for more than two decades.

The revised planning statement stated that they could no longer offer car parking due to “viability issues” as a result of an increase in build costs and a fall in house prices. The applicant put forward that the “sustainable location” in the town centre and cycle storage provision should be considered to be “acceptable”.

Top of the Town opened as a working men’s club in 1978 and later became a nightclub before it shut its doors for good in 1991. After it went out of business, the building was demolished in 2008 and the area has since become derelict after years of neglect. Headcorn Constructions said the residential plans would be “making most efficient use” of the brownfield site.

Developers have attempted to build on and repurpose the site for years, with plans approved as early as 2008 for a four-storey unit providing offices and residential flats. Since then another five schemes have been approved by the council for similar office/residential uses, however none have come to fruition.

The block of accommodation would comprise five two-bed flats and 14 one-bedroom homes, sold at market prices.