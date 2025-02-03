Appeal launched after council rejects plans to expand holiday park in Northampton village

Controversial plans to expand a Northampton holiday resort, known for offering luxury sports and relaxation, have been taken to appeal after an application was refused by the council last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proposals to build another 76 new holiday lodges in Overstone Park attracted almost 150 objections from members of the public, who saw the increase as an overdevelopment. Many objections centred around the look of the new ‘twin-unit lodges’ and concerns that their introduction could transform the resort into a ‘caravan park’.

A planning committee made up of West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) members, debated the expansion plans last September before ultimately voting to reject the application. The refusal of the plans was against council officers’ advice, who recommended the panel grant permission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Ramirez, a planning agent who spoke at the meeting on behalf of Overstone Park Resort, said the business had been in decline for more than a decade. She stated that not getting investment from the proposals could lead to the park’s decline and potential closure.

The planning committee heard that the resort had been in decline for the past 20 years and was looking to relaunch under new branding.

She also explained that the applicant had already compromised on the number of lodges, taking them down from the initial proposal of a further 105 units.

The applicant also stated that the increase in value from the new lodges would be able to provide fully a revitalised restaurant, updates and equipment for the gym and studio, a refurbished swimming pool with luxury sauna, steam room and jacuzzi, modernised leisure and golf changing rooms and a brand new tennis court.

If approved, the development would have also reportedly created an additional 24 full-time jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final decision on the plans will be taken by the government’s planning inspectorate, who have the power to reverse WNC’s decision, if they see fit. Final comments on the appeal from both parties are due mid-March.

A decision date for the leisure park plans has not been confirmed at the time of publication.