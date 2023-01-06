ANPR cameras are being installed across Northampton town centre car parks including at St John's.

New ANPR cameras will be installed in council-owned car parks in Northampton town centre to update the payment process.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has invested in the car parks, including - Grosvenor multi storey, St Johns multi storey, St Michaels multi storey, Commercial Street, The Ridings and Upper Mounts.

However, the technology is not earmarked for Mayhold. A decision will be made by council members as to whether or not to install the technology after its future has been reviewed.

Proposals in West Northamptonshire’s draft budget - published in December 2022 - revealed the multi-storey is “significantly under-utilised” and maintaining the 50-year-old landmark is becoming such an issue that closing the Mayorhold could lead to “reduced costs and therefore greater efficiency of the council's resources”. A full report into options for the site will go before the council’s cabinet soon.

For the other car parks, it is hoped the new ANPR technology will simplify the payment and access process. The cameras will read number plates and then visitors can pay via machines or at the barrier upon exit. The council will also launch a parking app to enable users to pre-register their details and a payment method.

Blue badge holders will need to scan the barcode on their badge at the exit barrier, the validity of the badge will automatically be checked, and the barrier will raise.

So far, the installation at St John’s is complete. All other installations will be complete by the end of January subject to any unexpected issues, according to the council.

Councillor Phil Larratt, Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport, Highways and Waste at WNC, said: “We are pleased to be installing new modern technology in Northampton’s car parks. This will enable users to pay much more easily and bring our car parks up to date.

"Our colleagues will be on hand for the first few days of the ANPR cameras coming into use to provide support for customers. This will also be supported with signage throughout the car parks."

