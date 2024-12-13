Another traffic enforcement camera set to be switched on in busy Northampton street

Here’s where and when the council is set to turn another traffic enforcement camera on in Northampton town centre.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is set to turn a traffic enforcement cameras live just days before Christmas, ramping up efforts to crack down on bad driving in Northampton.

Motorists who ignore traffic rules at the two busy locations risk facing hefty fines.

The first camera, at the Marefair/Horseshoe Street Junction with Gold Street, will start catching offenders from Monday (December 16).

The busy Marefair and Gold Street junction in Northampton, where new traffic enforcement cameras will soon target drivers making banned turns

It will target drivers making banned turns, such as left from Horseshoe Street into Marefair or right into Gold Street.

First-time offenders during the initial six-month warning period will get a notice, but repeat violations – or any offences from June 2024 – will result in a £70 fine, reduced to £35 if paid within 21 days.

This follows enforcement going live at this location last month for those turning left travelling out of Marefair.

The second camera, covering the bus-only section at the top end of Gold Street between College Street and Bridge Street, will go live on Monday, January 13.

Unlike Marefair, there’s no grace period, so any driver caught breaking the rules will immediately face a fine.

WNC says the move aims to prevent dangerous manoeuvres in this heavily trafficked area.

Councillor Phil Larratt, WNC’s man in charge of highways, said: “The enforcement cameras set to go live shortly and those already in place are there to improve road safety, manage the flow of traffic and encourage better driver behaviour.

"We hope that they will act as a deterrent to those that continually ignore the rules in place and that residents will be supportive of our efforts to improve safety for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers and reduce the risk of accidents. The income generated from enforcement is invested into our highways budget.”

