Another HMO application for a Northampton street has received 10 objections

Delapre Crescent Road

An application for a change of use for a house in Northampton to become a home for four separate occupants has received 10 objections.

Permission is sought for a change of use from a dwelling/house in Delapre Crescent Road to a house in multiple occupation (HMO) for four people.

The application is due to go before West Northamptonshire Council's Northampton Local Area Planning Committee on Tuesday (June 1) and is recommended for approval subject to conditions.

The site is a two storey, mid-terraced, three bedroom property in a residential area with similar terraced properties in the street.

It is in close proximity to St Leonards Road and London Road, which includes retail and commercial units and major bus routes in close proximity

A report to the committee states councillor Danielle Stone and cllr Emma Roberts raised objections.

Cllr Julie Davenport called in the application on grounds it is 'likely to exacerbate existing parking issues, rubbish, anti-social behaviour and loss of family home.' Cllr Roberts also called in the application to the committee.

Private Sector Housing and Highways raised no objections.

Under third party and neighbour responses, the report states 10 objections have been received raising comments which included:' Parking issues; noise; permitted number of HIMOs in the vicinity has been exceeded; loss of another family home.'

The report states: 'A further consideration in respect of parking is the Northamptonshire Parking Standards, which states that a HIMO should provide on plot parking at the ratio of one parking space per bedroom.

'The proposed development would produce a demand for four parking spaces, which is an increase of two compared to the existing use, as parking requirement for a three-bed dwelling is two spaces.

'However, there is no evidence to support that all the residents would own cars.

'Furthermore, regard must paid to recent appeal decisions where planning inspectors have consistently taken the view that, where a site is close to local amenities and public transport, and no parking is provided, considerable weight has been given to the sustainable location of the site and the appeals concerned have been allowed.

'Indeed, some inspectors have taken the view that proposed occupiers, in recognising the lack of parking provision and proximity to amenities, may choose the location for this purpose and not wish to have cars.'

Under the planning balance and conclusion section, the report states: 'The proposed development would not lead to an unacceptable concentration of HIMOs within the locality that would adversely affect upon the character of the local area, street scene, nor would the development have significant adverse impacts on neighbouring amenity or parking provision.