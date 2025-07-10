Another camera to be turned on in Northampton town centre to stop people driving the WRONG way down Gold Street

A new enforcement camera – which could land you a £70 fine - is set to go live next week at the top end of the Gold Street in an ongoing crackdown.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new camera is part of West Northamptonshire Council’s ‘phased approach to improving pedestrian, cyclist and driver safety and encourage better driver behaviour.’

Drivers in Northampton will face charges if they flout the rules or ignore the no-entry signage at the top end Gold Street, which is one-way, from Monday July 14, which sees high levels of vehicles and pedestrians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The aim of the camera is to reduce the number of vehicles that carry out the illegal manoeuvre into the one-way street and therefore increase pedestrian, cyclist and driver safety in this area.

Drivers in Northampton will face charges if they flout the rules or ignore the no-entry signage at the top end Gold Street, which is one-way, from Monday 14 July,

This is in addition to the camera that was installed at the top end of Gold Street in January to enforce existing bus lane regulations and the Horsemarket/Gold Street junction camera that went live in April to enforce a banned left turn from Horsemarket into Gold Street.

During the first six months of enforcement measures going live, a statutory warning notice will be issued for first offences by any vehicle, however anyone breaching the rules for a second time or first time after the 6 month period, will receive a Penalty Charge Notice (PCN) of £70, reduced to £35 if paid within 21 days.

Cllr Richard Butler, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport said: “This new enforcement camera is an important step to improving road safety in the area. We hope that this will act as a deterrent to those that continuously ignore the rules and encourage people to drive in a safer manner.”