Another camera to be turned on in Northampton town centre to stop people driving the WRONG way down Gold Street
The new camera is part of West Northamptonshire Council’s ‘phased approach to improving pedestrian, cyclist and driver safety and encourage better driver behaviour.’
Drivers in Northampton will face charges if they flout the rules or ignore the no-entry signage at the top end Gold Street, which is one-way, from Monday July 14, which sees high levels of vehicles and pedestrians.
The aim of the camera is to reduce the number of vehicles that carry out the illegal manoeuvre into the one-way street and therefore increase pedestrian, cyclist and driver safety in this area.
This is in addition to the camera that was installed at the top end of Gold Street in January to enforce existing bus lane regulations and the Horsemarket/Gold Street junction camera that went live in April to enforce a banned left turn from Horsemarket into Gold Street.
During the first six months of enforcement measures going live, a statutory warning notice will be issued for first offences by any vehicle, however anyone breaching the rules for a second time or first time after the 6 month period, will receive a Penalty Charge Notice (PCN) of £70, reduced to £35 if paid within 21 days.
Cllr Richard Butler, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport said: “This new enforcement camera is an important step to improving road safety in the area. We hope that this will act as a deterrent to those that continuously ignore the rules and encourage people to drive in a safer manner.”
