Another 73 families in Northampton 'have a place to call home' after completion of new affordable housing estate

Construction work on a 73-home affordable housing estate on land behind a Northampton primary school has been completed.

Countrywide Properties says it completed the housing estate in Dayrell Road earlier this year following two years of building work.

The properties comprise 73 homes, including 45 two-bedroom houses and 28 three-bedroom houses.

A Countrywide Properties spokeswoman said: "All properties are now occupied, and are for affordable rent and shared ownership.

"The development has increased provision of affordable homes in the area, and has increased and enhanced accessibility to open spaces and woodland for local residents.

"In addition, works have also included the construction of a car park to support parking at Hunsbury Park Primary School.

"Whilst the properties are now all occupied, those seeking affordable accommodation are encouraged to get in touch with the Northamptonshire Charitable Housing Association.

"The development is… delivering a positive contribution to the area."

The spokeswoman said the firm is completing some final landscaping, as well as undertaking the clearance of footpaths linking to the forest park.

The works to develop the three-hectare plot of land to rear of Hunsbury Park Primary School started in the summer of 2020.

Independent councillor Julie Davenport, of the Delapre and Rushmere ward, welcomed the new homes.

She said: "We are desperate for affordable housing in West Northants, especially with 4,000 plus people on the council house waiting list.

"Many people cannot afford to buy, especially with this current climate, so we must build more affordable rentals.

"When I mention affordable housing people always say, ‘affordable to who?’ However, more affordable housing is always good news and 73 more families will have a place to call home."

West Northamptonshire Council approved a new strategy for improving housing for residents at a cabinet meeting in September.

The themes set out in the strategy are: deliver homes people need and can afford; improve the quality, standard and safety of homes and housing services; support residents to live healthy, safe, independent and active lives; support thriving and sustainable communities.

Councillor Adam Brown, WNC cabinet member for housing, said: “Housing is a crucial component of wellbeing - good quality housing provides a sound platform to build a good quality of life."