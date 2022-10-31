'Angry' Northampton residents call for enforcement action into HMO landlords 'exploiting Airbnb loopholes'

“Angry” residents and councillors in Northampton have criticised the growth of Airbnb in the town, saying HMO “landlords are exploiting loopholes”.

Labour councillor Danielle Stone, of the Castle ward, says there has been a growth of Airbnbs in town, which has left some residents angry.

One angry resident said: “There are lots of issues. Airbnbs are businesses and don’t pay council tax. It is illegal for them to use the council's domestic waste service, but they do. This is the rich filling their pockets with tax payers’ money. It has to stop. They should be paying for their own commercial waste collections”.

Residents in Northampton want to see enforcement action on landlords 'exploiting Airbnb loopholes'.

Another resident said: “I live next door to one of these Airbnbs. Except it's not. It’s a HMO. There are three different households living there. It’s registered as an Airbnb so they don’t have to pay for a HMO licence and follow the proper regulations. I have reported it [to the council], but nothing is done.”

Cllr Stone says she wants to see more enforcement action taken by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC).

She said: "What we are complaining about is the landlords who yet again are finding ways round the system so they leave all of us to pay for services while they take the profit.

"I am also anxious about people living in unregulated conditions. We need to pay attention to what local people are telling us. They know what is going on in their streets.

"We all want to live in neighbourhoods that are clean and safe, where the community can come together. These landlords are only interested in making a quick buck. I want to see more enforcement of the law.”

Councillor Bob Purser, Labour spokesman for housing, added: "While we have such an acute housing crisis, rogue landlords will take advantage and make money out of other people’s vulnerability.

"We need to face up to the task ahead, which is providing decent homes for everyone at affordable rates, with all the services that people need to live a happy and secure life”.

Conservative councillor Adam Brown, WNC's cabinet member for housing, said the “law is clear” and any landlord breaking it will “pay the price for exploiting our community”.

He said: “The law is clear, if a property is made available as a holiday let for more than 140 days a year, the owners should be paying business rates and should be acquiring commercial waste collections.

“If it is less than 140 days they should be paying council tax and making it clear to their guests how to use the recycling system.

“A review of HMOs in Northampton is well underway and we have seen a number of civil penalties issued to owners of unregistered HMOs.

“If there are landlords using Airbnb to circumvent the rules all reputable landlords follow, they should know we have the backing of residents and legal powers to make them pay the price for exploiting our community.”

