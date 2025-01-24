Anglian Water responds after outrage over 'unsightly scar' on Northampton's £12.5million Market Square

Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod

Chief Reporter

Published 24th Jan 2025, 11:26 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Anglian Water has confirmed it will be returning soon to fix an “unsightly scar” they left on Northampton’s newly refurbished Market Square.

It emerged earlier this week that the water company has ripped up part of the new paving, near Zapato Lounge, and replaced it with a strip of tarmac.

The Market Square fully reopened after a near two-year refurbishment that cost £12.5 million.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Many residents have taken to social media to voice their outrage.

Here's the tarmac 'scar' left by Anglian Water on Northampton's £12.5 million Market Square. They say they will be back on Monday to return it to how it was.Here's the tarmac 'scar' left by Anglian Water on Northampton's £12.5 million Market Square. They say they will be back on Monday to return it to how it was.
Here's the tarmac 'scar' left by Anglian Water on Northampton's £12.5 million Market Square. They say they will be back on Monday to return it to how it was.

One person said: “This happens to every road all across the town. they should be made to return what they dig up to the condition in which they found it.”

West Northants Council’s Dan Lister, who oversaw the Market Square refurbishment, said: “This is a temporary tarmac fill by two utilities companies carrying out work to a nearby property which is really unsightly and ruins the look of our new Market Square.

"We don’t want this street scar blighting our new square and have pressed them to return and repair it as quickly as possible. We have been informed they will be returning to do the work next week.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Responding, Anglian Water said the will be back on Monday (January 27) to complete a “permanent reinstatement”.

An Anglian Water spokeswoman said: “The tarmac on Market Square is a temporary solution after we connected a new water connection in the area. Our teams will be returning on January 27 to complete a permanent reinstatement for the area.”

Pressed further about whether they will be putting it back to how it was, the spokeswoman said: “We’re required to reinstate like for like at every location where we complete work. When this isn’t possible to do immediately, we use a temporary solution and return at a later date to install the permanent solution.”

Related topics:Anglian WaterNorthampton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice