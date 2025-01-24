Anglian Water responds after outrage over 'unsightly scar' on Northampton's £12.5million Market Square

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Anglian Water has confirmed it will be returning soon to fix an “unsightly scar” they left on Northampton’s newly refurbished Market Square.

It emerged earlier this week that the water company has ripped up part of the new paving, near Zapato Lounge, and replaced it with a strip of tarmac.

The Market Square fully reopened after a near two-year refurbishment that cost £12.5 million.

Many residents have taken to social media to voice their outrage.

Here's the tarmac 'scar' left by Anglian Water on Northampton's £12.5 million Market Square. They say they will be back on Monday to return it to how it was.

One person said: “This happens to every road all across the town. they should be made to return what they dig up to the condition in which they found it.”

West Northants Council’s Dan Lister, who oversaw the Market Square refurbishment, said: “This is a temporary tarmac fill by two utilities companies carrying out work to a nearby property which is really unsightly and ruins the look of our new Market Square.

"We don’t want this street scar blighting our new square and have pressed them to return and repair it as quickly as possible. We have been informed they will be returning to do the work next week.”

Responding, Anglian Water said the will be back on Monday (January 27) to complete a “permanent reinstatement”.

An Anglian Water spokeswoman said: “The tarmac on Market Square is a temporary solution after we connected a new water connection in the area. Our teams will be returning on January 27 to complete a permanent reinstatement for the area.”

Pressed further about whether they will be putting it back to how it was, the spokeswoman said: “We’re required to reinstate like for like at every location where we complete work. When this isn’t possible to do immediately, we use a temporary solution and return at a later date to install the permanent solution.”