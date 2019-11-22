All the big applications granted planning permission in Northampton this week

Councillors met this week to determine a series of planning applications in Northampton.

The borough council’s planning committee convened at The Guildhall on Tuesday (November 19), and approved all nine applications that they heard. Here’s a rundown of their decisions.

APPROVED: Outline planning application for up to 525 dwellings on land north of Newport Pagnell Road.

The first application discussed was for outline planning permission for 525 homes on land north of Newport Pagnell Road. The site is sandwiched between Brackmills, Wootton and Hardingstone. Members of nearby parish councils and the ward councillor for the area objected, but to no avail, with the scheme being given approval by seven votes to one. Read more on this decision here.

APPROVED: Conversion of existing dwelling to 10 new apartments and four new homes, at Highfield House, Kettering Road.

The application centred around the conversion of Highfield House, opposite the Spinney Hill pub. It would convert the building into six apartments. It would also demolish the garage and build an extension for four further apartments. Meanwhile, four other three-bedroom homes would be built to the rear of the site. Despite concerns over traffic from neighbours and ward councillor Mike Hallam, the scheme was given the green light. Read more here.

APPROVED: Change of use from house to House in Multiple Occupation (HMO) for six occupants, including single storey rear extension and loft conversion with rear dormer at 73 Derby Road.

The first application to be tested against a new planning policy recently agreed by the council. It means there can now be a lower amount of HMOs within a 50 metre radius in order to turn it down on concentration grounds. The new figure is 10 per cent instead of 15. Approving this scheme would make the HMO concentration in the area 10.24 per cent, so it was under threshold prior to approval. Councillor Danielle Stone objected, saying that the application is an ‘over development’. She also says the highways report is ‘inadequate’ and doesn’t take into account road safety and that there is a lot of ‘near misses’ nearby. She asked for the decision to be deferred, but all but one of the committee members voted to grant permission.

APPROVED: Construction of one terraced two storey dwelling at 5 Laceby Walk.

Councillor Brian Sargeant objected against the application as a neighbour, but the committee voted to approve the scheme.

APPROVED: Change of use from house to House in Multiple Occupation (HMO) for four occupants at 38 Florence Road.

This was quickly approved by councillors.

APPROVED: Amendment to House in Multiple Occupation (HMO) for six occupants at 51 Adnitt Road.

Was also waved through with no real fuss from members.

NORTHAMPTON PARTNERSHIP HOMES

Three applications from NPH were also granted planning permission.

Demolition of three existing garages and construction of two houses at Margaret Street.

Development of two residential units with associated parking at Swansea Court.

Amend the internal layout of the second floor at 48A Tyes Court.