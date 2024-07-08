All councillors could face enhanced vetting and criminal record checks at West Northamptonshire Council

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

All councillors in West Northamptonshire could be subject to enhanced vetting and criminal record checks for the first time, under proposals to be considered by the cabinet on Tuesday (July 9).

A new policy on Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) checks for councillors has been drawn up by West Northants Council (WNC).

DBS checks determine whether a person is suitable to work in their role based on any past criminal convictions, court orders or injunctions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As best practice, the council will undertake basic DBS checks for all councillors, as they could interact with children and vulnerable adults through case work and surgeries. Enhanced criminal record checks would also be in place for elected members who have direct responsibility for decisions relating to children and vulnerable people.

One Angel Square, Northampton, headquarters of West Northamptonshire Council. (Image: Nadia Lincoln LDRS)

This will include, but is not limited to:

any councillor who has ‘lead member’ responsibilities that involve family services, vulnerable adults, education or housing

councillors sitting on an adoption and fostering panel

councillors sitting on any committee reviewing policies relating to children

councillors sitting on any committee reviewing policies relating to vulnerable adults

A basic DBS shows unspent convictions and conditional cautions, whereas the enhanced method shows all spent and unspent convictions and cautions plus any information held by local police that is considered relevant to the role.

The document says it is “essential” for the public to have “full confidence that the council is doing all it can” to safeguard vulnerable groups. If checks are undertaken and offences are found (known as a ‘positive’ disclosure), WNC’s chief executive and monitoring officer will assess the risk and seriousness of the incident and act accordingly.

In January 2024, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) wrote to all authorities reminding them of enhanced DBS check recommendations. At the time, WNC did not have a policy on vetting checks specifically for councillors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calls were also made locally for councillors to undergo DBS checks in full council in March, following an inquiry into Sarah Everard’s murder.

The costs of the checks will be funded from existing budgets and will be at a cost in the region of £3,000 altogether. Councillors will be required to give their permission for the DBS team to check their disclosure status every three years.