A solar farm that could power 4,000 Northamptonshire homes is set to get the go ahead

A solar farm that could provide energy for up to 4,000 homes is set to get planning permission.

The application to use four agricultural fields near Kilsby, south east of Rugby, will be heard at a planning committee next Monday.

West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) highways department said it has no problem with the farm, which will create 13MW of energy, going ahead.

However, Barby and Onley Parish Council said it objects to the project because it is concerned about its visual impact and amount of traffic it could create.

The Canal and Rivers Trust is also opposed. It said the solar panels would be “highly visual intrusions” and seen by people using the nearby Grand Union Canal and its towpath.

It said landscaping around the farm should be undertaken if the planning application was approved.

Neighbouring Rugby Borough and Warwickshire County Councils, the Environment Agency and Kilsby Parish Council do not object.

The parish council said it approves it in principle but that it is “regrettable” that another site could not be used.