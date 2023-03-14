News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson applies for a temporary car park on Diddly Squat Farm
2 hours ago UK TikTok ban not being ruled out by government
3 hours ago Gary Lineker calls out Elon Musk as son receives Twitter death threats
4 hours ago UK job vacancies fall for eighth time in a row
4 hours ago Flower collection stamps with King Charles’ silhouette released
5 hours ago Joe Biden to visit NI for 25th anniversary of Belfast Agreement

A solar farm that could power 4,000 Northamptonshire homes is set to get the go ahead

Concerns raised by parish councils over traffic

By Nathan Briant
Published 14th Mar 2023, 12:35 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 12:35 GMT
Barby and Onley Parish Council said it objects to the project because it is concerned about its visual impact and amount of traffic it could create.
Barby and Onley Parish Council said it objects to the project because it is concerned about its visual impact and amount of traffic it could create.
Barby and Onley Parish Council said it objects to the project because it is concerned about its visual impact and amount of traffic it could create.

A solar farm that could provide energy for up to 4,000 homes is set to get planning permission.

The application to use four agricultural fields near Kilsby, south east of Rugby, will be heard at a planning committee next Monday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) highways department said it has no problem with the farm, which will create 13MW of energy, going ahead.

However, Barby and Onley Parish Council said it objects to the project because it is concerned about its visual impact and amount of traffic it could create.

Most Popular

The Canal and Rivers Trust is also opposed. It said the solar panels would be “highly visual intrusions” and seen by people using the nearby Grand Union Canal and its towpath.

It said landscaping around the farm should be undertaken if the planning application was approved.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Neighbouring Rugby Borough and Warwickshire County Councils, the Environment Agency and Kilsby Parish Council do not object.

The parish council said it approves it in principle but that it is “regrettable” that another site could not be used.

Officers will ask WNC’s strategic planning committee at a meeting next Monday to give delegated powers to its assistant director of planning Stephanie Gilbrat to approve the project.

NorthamptonshireRugbyWest Northamptonshire Council