58-space car park on prominent land in Northampton town centre has NOT been granted planning permission

A large car park which sits on a prominent piece of land in Northampton town centre has been built without planning permission.

A 58-space car park on derelict land between Northampton Crown Court and the Grosvenor Centre is currently in operation – all without getting the go-ahead from West Northamptonshire Council (WNC).

The site is called East Island Car Park and has been under construction for many months before recently opening to the public.

It is believed that the car park has become a popular spot for motorists because of its proximity to the town centre and its relatively cheap fees.

However, like with any major development, planning permission must be granted, and this does not have it, according to WNC’s planning portal.

The applicant has only recently submitted plans to build the car park despite it being fully operational already.

The car park is manned by an automatic number plate recognition camera and motorists who break any rules will be punished with a £100 fine, according to signage.

The site sits on derelict land between the courthouse and Grosvenor Centre car park

A spokesperson from WNC said: “A full planning application has been submitted and is out to consultation.

"Once determined, the outcome will be published on the West Northamptonshire Council website for members of the public to review.”

The authority added: “Planning enforcement officers have now been made aware of this issue and planning services are in the process of prioritising this planning application. Once this is determined, we will take any appropriate next steps.”