An council tax increase of nearly five percent has been proposed by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), which would equate to £88 a year for a Band D property.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The full details of WNC’s final budget plans for the 2025-2026 financial year (starting in April) have been released, ahead of them being considered at cabinet and full council meetings.

Included in the plans, is a proposed council tax increase of 4.99 percent – the same increase as last year. Generally, the maximum any council is allowed to increase council tax by is five percent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 4.99 percent proposed increase equates £88.73 a year on a Band D property, or of £1.71 a week. The council says this will generate extra funding of around £19.2 million and that two percent of the increase will go towards adult social care.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is proposing a council tax increase of 4.99 percent.

The council is also proposing a balanced revenue budget of £959.6 million (£431.8 million excluding the Dedicated Schools Grant) and a £100 million capital programme designed to make improvements across the area.

Planned improvements as part of capital programme

More than £12 million on highways improvement

£2 million for the creation of Family Hubs in Daventry and Northampton

£3.8 million on the Northampton North-West Relief Road

£10 million on temporary accommodation acquisitions and £10 million on relocatable temporary accommodation.

£2 million as part of the ongoing development plans for the regeneration of the Four Waterside site

£5.3 million for the development of a new mortuary for the area

£11.1 million for a new crematorium

Social housing rent increases

The council is also anticipating a balanced Housing Revenue Account (HRA) budget of £67.4 million, which is funded through social housing rents. This includes an average rent increase of 2.7 percent in line with rent regulator and government guidance.

This increase also applies to service charges and garage rents, which the council says will allow it to invest around £1 million in regulatory and health and safety requirements for managing its council housing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Housing Revenue Account Capital Programme also includes £25.8 million investment in existing properties to improve and maintain them, with £2.6 million to start addressing fire safety issues. The medium-term plan includes a further £21m for this purpose.

There is a further £14.3 million set aside to deliver new homes, with 80 expected to be available in 2025-2026, £10 million for a property acquisition programme and £2.3 million for additional disabled adaptations.

Councillor Malcolm Longley, Cabinet Member for Finance said: “We started our budgetary process this year with an anticipated £53 million gap, so to be able to present a balanced forecast at this point is satisfying.

“We continue to see significant pressure and increase in demand on services, particularly in adult social care and children’s services, and our aspirations in these areas are just not matched by the available funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And while the Government has provided some additional funding for social care in this year’s settlement, this is needed to offset the pressures currently being faced in these areas.”

The final draft budget will be considered by cabinet on Tuesday February 11 and by full council on Thursday February 20.

Other council tax increases are also planned across Northamptonshire. The contribution to Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service is expected to increase by £80.39 a year, for a Band D household and by £14 a year for the Northamptonshire Police contribution.