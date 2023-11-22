27 homes to be built in Northamptonshire despite controversy surrounding demolition of historic stables

The overall development will create an extra 2,750 homes, schools and health facility for the town

A historic stable building in Northamptonshire is to be knocked down to make way for 27 homes, as West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has given proposals the green light.

The Park View Stables in Towcester will be demolished as part of a new sustainable urban extension development, known as Towcester Vale. The overall development, which received outline planning permission in 2015, will create an extra 2,750 homes, a local centre, schools, and health facilities below the town.

The contended building has been the source of objections to this phase of work- the stables don’t have any direct protection under heritage listings but is nevertheless considered by members of the council and community to have significant historic interest. The building has undergone two structural reports which indicate extensive repair works would be needed for future use.

Park View Stables brick damage. Credit: Talbot Homes

Councillors discussed the plans for the homes and the stables at a strategic planning committee meeting on Tuesday, November 21. The matter divided some committee members.

Ben Cook, a planning associate speaking at the meeting on behalf of developer Talbot Homes, said: “Whilst it may be possible to repair the existing stables, to do so would require extensive rebuilding that will result in the loss of the majority of the building’s external materials and detailing, and in doing so would erode any remaining historical significance of the asset.”

The building has suffered gradual decay to its exterior over a number of decades and dampness is also creating issues internally. Councillor Rosie Herring reflected on the original proposal to convert the stable block into small terraced units before the structural decay was fully identified.

She said: “Frankly, it was evident when we saw [the stables] that it would need substantial rebuilding. All of this estate references horses and racing and keeping this building makes this not just another boring estate that could exist anywhere, but something special to Towcester.

Park View Stables damage inside. Credit: Talbot Homes

“We can’t keep sacrificing heritage on the altar of profit and greed. Once they’re gone they’re gone forever.”

Councillor André González De Savage also commented that he would like to see a more “proactive approach” in keeping some of the building’s design instead of “obliterating the site entirely of any heritage”.

WNC Heritage has said that, whilst the position is “regrettable”, the building has reached a point where “reuse is no longer commercially feasible”. Plans instead have resolved to include a nod to the history of the site by installing an A1 heritage board in the area.

Councillor David James spoke in favour of the proposal at the meeting: “I think we’re making a mountain out of a molehill. The nicest thing to happen now would be for the development not to be spoilt by anything that has been cobbled together and is still basically an eyesore.”

Damage to the rear of Park View Stables. Credit: Talbot Homes