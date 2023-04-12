200 unhappy Northamptonshire residents complaining about Anglian Water submit petition to House Of Commons

South Northamptonshire MP Dame Andrea Leadsom has taken the fight against “poor service” provided by Anglian Water to the House of Commons. Dame Andrea handed in a petition on behalf of 200 residents in Towcester and the surrounding area at the end of March.

She said “many” of her constituents had been affected by “ongoing disruption to supply” from Anglian Water and other problems. Dame Andrea said she hoped the company will now “work at pace” to correct the multiple issues.

In a statement to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Dame Andrea said about the petition handed in on Tuesday, March 28: “Many of my constituents in the areas of Weedon Lois, Weston, Maidford, Whittlebury, Cogenhoe, Adstone, Eydon and Towcester have been affected by the ongoing disruption to supply and poor service they have received from Anglian Water.

“Residents came together to submit a petition to Parliament, highlighting the unacceptable problems they have been experiencing – low pressure and no water, sewage, burst water mains and poor customer service to name just a few. I hope that Anglian Water will seriously take their concerns on board and work at pace to rectify many of these outstanding issues.”

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “We are very sorry that customers in Maidford, Towcester and the surrounding areas continue to experience issues with their water supply. Our teams are working hard to rectify this including carrying out significant work at our Maidford reservoir, and on the mains pipe from the reservoir, to get it back into service as soon as possible to help support the water supply in this area.

