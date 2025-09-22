18 affordable homes given green light on site of former Northampton care home with expected completion date in 2027

A development of 18 affordable homes on the site of a former Northampton care home has been given the go-ahead and should be complete by 2027.

The plans, to use the site of Ecton Brook Care Home for housing, were approved by West Northamptonshire Council’s cabinet at a meeting on September 18.

Of the 18 affordable homes set to be built on the site of the former care home which has been vacant since 2016, 12 will be for social rent and six will be for shared ownership. There will be 10 two bed homes, three three beds and two four beds.

Work is already underway to prepare the site, with demolition and asbestos removal funded by a £200,000 grant from the Government’s Brownfield Land Release Fund.

Plans have been approved to build 18 affordable homes on the former Ecton Brook Care Home site.

Councillor Keith Holland-Delamere, for the Blackthorn and Rectory Farm ward, asked Labour leader Councillor Sally Keeble to read out a statement on his behalf at the cabinet meeting.

He said: “As one of the former councillors for this area, I welcome this development. On several occasions, previous councillors had to escalate issues with trespassing on this site. I welcome the central Government grants, which have paid for the recent demolition of the site in preparation of the delivery of much needed affordable housing, mainly social rented properties by the spring of 2027.

“The inclusion of two wheelchair accessible homes will also be very important for catering to some of the complex needs on our waiting list.

"I welcome that there are two parking spaces for each home. One of the chief concerns I had from residents about the site is the potential impact on nearby parking. This will hopefully satisfy those concerned.

"During construction, the contractors will need to be aware of the car park that is used for the surgery, pharmacy, post office shop and venue and minimise any impact on it.

"Ecton Brook still needs a community hub and I’m sure that the new ward councillors are on the case."

The scheme will be funded through a combination of Homes England grant support and Housing Revenue Account (HRA) borrowing, with the council also agreeing to transfer the site at a reduced land value to ensure the homes remain affordable.

Also speaking at the cabinet meeting, council leader, Councillor Mark Arnull, said: “It’s a bit of a no-brainer, you might add. We have a substantial shortage, owing the failures of the big sites and other things so this is very welcome. I think everyone will be in agreement.”

Councillor Charlie Hastie, Cabinet Member for Housing at WNC, said: “This is a really positive step forward, making the best use of a disused site to create high-quality affordable family homes for local people.

“By maximising the number of social rent properties, we’re ensuring that some of the households most in need will benefit from secure, genuinely affordable housing. This is another important milestone in our mission to deliver the homes people need and can afford across West Northamptonshire.”

The development will include air source heat pumps and electric vehicle charging points.

According to WNC, construction of the new homes is expected to begin following a procurement process later this year, with completion expected in spring 2027.