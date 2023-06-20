17,000 fly-tips dumped in West Northamptonshire costs £750,000 every year

A council had more than 17,000 fly-tipping incidents reported to it in the year running up to March, according to its own figures.

West Northamptonshire Council said clearing up the mess costs it more than £750,000 every year.

Council leader Councillor Jonathan Nunn said the total of 17,301 – which equates to about 47 illegal dumpings a day – was “a massive number”.

“[It causes] huge costs, sadly that number is growing.T here is a lot of work going on to deal with that problem”, he told councillors at a cabinet meeting on June 13.

Across the county in North Northamptonshire, far fewer fly-tips were recorded. That authority said it had about 3,000 reported throughout 2022.

Both councils regularly report prosecutions of fly-tippers in their areas.

West Northamptonshire Council said it issued 3,092 fixed penalty notices for environmental crime through 2022/23.

Between January, February and March, it gave out 764, which was a fall from the 905 given out in October, November and December 2022.

In contrast, North Northamptonshire Council said it issued 908 warning letters, 21 fixed penalty notices and three prosecutions between July and December 2022.

One recent fly-tipping offender had to pay more than £2,000 after he dumped five bags of rubbish in Northampton last year.

Waste belonging to Marian Gheorghe, 49, was found on the path on the corner of Wilberforce Street, near the junction with St Edmunds Road, on May 5 2022.

West Northamptonshire Council officers found items that linked back to Gheorghe and he was given a £400 fixed penalty notice, which he did not pay.

He denied offending but was found guilty on May 31 at Northamptonshire Magistrates’ Court. Gheorghe, of Edith Street, Northampton, was fined £1,050, told to pay costs of £1,000 and given a surcharge of £105.

This month, a serial fly-tipper living in North Northamptonshire was fined over £6,000.

John Cowley, 44, was also banned from driving for six months and told to complete 220 hours of unpaid work by Northampton magistrates on June 7.

Cowley, of Queensway, Wellingborough, had earlier admitted fly-tipping six times between January and June 2022 in April.

He was fined a total of £6,036.02 and will need to pay a surcharge of £114.

Cllr Graham Lawman, North Northamptonshire Council’s executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: “His actions were selfish, for financial gain, seemingly without thought for others and left a series of unsightly messes along our lanes, which our staff have to clear.

