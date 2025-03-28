114 homes in Northamptonshire town recommended for approval again despite concerns
The plans were previously put on hold in January over fears the designs would provide “second-rate” homes.
Developers Stonebond Properties Ltd put forward proposals for 114 homes in the Middlemore estate, near Drayton Reservoir. The site is the last parcel of land associated with the estate, which was first allocated for housing in the 1997 Daventry Local Plan.
West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) first reviewed the plans at a meeting earlier this year, on January 8. Members decided to defer their decision to ask planning officers to renegotiate minor improvements to the scheme in play areas, garden sizes and parking.
The updated plans will now go back to the same group at a planning meeting next Wednesday (April 2).
Despite raising no major concerns with the scheme, planning officers did list a number of requirements where the project fell short in delivery. It was thought that ensuring all design elements were met would affect the viability of the project so it was not considered “feasible” to pursue.
Since the committee meeting, a number of alterations have been agreed upon. In response to members’ comments, developers have agreed to provide two areas of play at the bottom of the site and increase garden space and balconies for flat tenants.
Despite reviewing the parking arrangements, no changes have been made to the provision or layout as developers say there is no “clear locations” to make alterations. Daventry Town Council has reiterated its concerns with on-street parking spilling out onto nearby roads and creating obstructions.
WNC planning officers have once again confirmed that the project is satisfactory and meets the necessary standards for a residential neighbourhood.
They wrote: “Overall, this revised scheme is an improvement compared to the previous iterations. Weighing the merits of the proposed scheme against the harm, it is considered on a balance that the proposed development would deliver a satisfactory scheme. It is therefore, recommended that planning permission is granted.”
The project will be discussed on Wednesday evening where planning committee members will decide whether to accept the updated plans. If approved, the development will offer a range of different properties, from one to four bedrooms, including 23 affordable homes across the site.
