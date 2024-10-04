Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to build up to 110 homes on historic parkland in Northamptonshire have been approved by the council.

Outline permission has been granted for the residential development on land off the A5 London Road just behind Towcester Racecourse and Lakes.

Illustrative plans submitted by applicant Pomfret Management Ltd lay out proposals for 68 retirement living homes, 15 apartments and 27 houses. The project will require further ‘reserved matters’ permission detailing exact blueprints before the building can start.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) received 18 letters of objection about the scheme, which went to the committee for decision on Thursday, October 3.

Some residents voiced concerns about the proximity of the development to Towcester Racecourse. (Image: Google Maps)

Speaking on behalf of Towcester Town Council, Councillor Martin Johns told members: “In terms of its asset and setting within the landscape this is a vital part of Towcester’s heritage.

“Towcester hasn’t been backwards in accepting developments over recent years. Towcester SUE is such a site - some 3,000 houses and 1,800 yet to be built.

“It doesn’t need an additional 110 in this sensitive location.”

The site lies within a Grade II Registered Park and Garden associated with Easton Neston House. The Gardens Trust did object to the plans setting out concerns that it “potentially represents the first major step in the loss to modern development of the Georgian parkland extension to Easton Neston, the area later occupied by the Towcester Racecourse”.

The preferred masterplan for the residential site. Developers will need to submit another reserved matters plan to confirm the final layout. (Image: Pomfret Management Ltd)

Councillors raised concerns over the historic location, with Councillor Sue Sharps commenting that the decision to get rid of a piece of the listed parkland “weighs heavy” on her.

Councillor Anthony Bagot-Webb also questioned how such a location of Grade II significance could fall within the local plan for building, saying “it just seems to be wrong”.

Officers told the committee that though it does make up the parkland, it is no longer accessible and is physically separate from the rest of the park. They concluded that there would be no harm to the significance of the area as it is not visible from the house and the historical connection between the two is of limited significance.

Speaking on behalf of Pomfret Management Ltd, the agent said: “The site represents an ideal opportunity for elderly living as it lies close to local amenities and services including a supermarket, multiple food and drink facilities on the high street and Towcester Medical Centre.

“Towcester has therefore been identified as a suitable location for new development.”

WNC ultimately approved the plans in a split decision.

The developer will be required to accept a section 106 contributions agreement, including 40 percent affordable housing on site and funding for schools and education, libraries, healthcare and open space maintenance.