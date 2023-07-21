Up to 110 homes including a retirement complex could be built in Towcester.

Developers want to build the development on land off London Road.

Provisional plans show that of those homes on the 4.8 hectare site, 68 are expected to be used for “retirement living”.

Where the development could be built in London Road, Towcester. Photo: Google.

Another 15 apartments would be built on another part of the plot. Another 27 houses would take up the largest part of the site.

Consultation with West Northamptonshire Council planning officers found any development “could be achieved without adversely impacting the character of the surrounding area too significantly”.

The officer said any scheme should be “landscape-led” and that existing trees on the site should be retained “as far as possible to minimise visual impact”.

DPP Planning, on behalf of applicants Pomfret Management Ltd, said any development “[would] be in keeping with…the adjoining residential area of Towcester, providing much needed dwellings and retirement accommodation in this part of South Northamptonshire”.

The planned retirement complex for people aged over 55 would be based on the western part of the site and contain one and two-bedroom apartments.

The “small cluster of apartments” which would seek “to cater for younger/first time buyers wishing to access the property ladder” would be built close to it.