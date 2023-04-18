Police update after bomb squad called to Northamptonshire village in relation to two possible munitions
Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) were in attendance for a number of hours
Police have released an update after officers and the bomb squad were called to a Northamptonshire village on Monday evening (April 17).
Officers received a call on Monday about concerns that World War Two munitions were believed to be buried in the garden of the property in Farthingstone Road, Litchborough, near Towcester.
Exploratory work took place to establish if anything is at the scene. Police and officers from Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) were in attendance.
At the time, a Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “No other properties are affected by the on-going work and local residents are encouraged to speak to officers at the scene if they have any concerns.”
Today (Tuesday April 18), a spokeswoman said: “Despite an extensive search of the property in Farthingstone Road, Litchborough, no World War II munitions were found in the garden and the scene guard was lifted at 8.30pm last night (April 17).”