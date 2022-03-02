Police talk down man perched four storeys up on scaffolding outside former Northampton town centre pub
Eye witnesses describe unknown male throwing objects onto street in Drapery
Police officers have safely ended an incident in Northampton after talking a man down from scaffolding in the town centre.
Drapery, Mercers Row and part of Bridge Street were closed for around four hours from 4am while officers negotiated with the unknown male perched four storeys up on scaffolding outside the former Shipmans pub.
Eye witnesses said the man was throwing roof tiles and other objects down towards the street.
One added: "I saw him throw two tiles down towards a police officer at the bus stop opposite.
"I was too far away to see, but I could hear something smashing and a few other people said he was smashing stuff up there."
Officers finally persuaded the man down to safety at around 8.15am before he was driven away in a police vehicle. Affected roads reopened shortly after.
Buses were being diverted away from Drapery while vehicles were unable to access the Market Square, preventing traders setting up stalls.