Police swoop on Northamptonshire traveller site after series of thefts in the county

Six people have been arrested at a traveller site in Northamptonshire after reports of a spate of tool thefts in the south of the county.

Neighbourhood officers, detectives and search teams entered the Dunroamin site in Whitfield earlier this morning, Northamptonshire Police has confirmed.

Warrants were carried out at two addresses on the fixed-caravan site this morning.

The six arrests, two women aged 46 and 18 and four males aged 48, 26, 17 and 16, were made in connection with a number of thefts in the surrounding area.

Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant, Micki Simons, said: “We have had a very successful morning and have made a number of arrests linked to thefts in the South Northants area.

“The thefts we have had reported to us, especially those involving the theft of tools from work vans, can seriously affect people’s livelihoods and we remain committed to protecting people from harm and bringing the offenders to justice.

“Officers will continue to work at the site throughout the day to conduct a thorough search of the area.”