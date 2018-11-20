Police respond to drone 'peeking through upstairs windows' of house near Northampton

Worried homeowners called police after a drone was spotted spying through upstairs windows at a house in Bugbrooke.

The call was made at 10.40pm on Sunday after the resident looked out their window to see the device hovering near the house at first-floor level.

A police spokeswoman said: "We received a call saying they had seen a drone flying around the property. It appeared to be hovering by the windows.

"We gave then basic safety and crime prevention advice, telling them to keep their windows closed."

Officers came by the property but the drone had flown off. Officers recorded the incident as suspicious circumstances.