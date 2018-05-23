Police promise more arrests in connection with Daventry Country Park gang attack

Daventry's neighbourhood sergeant has promised more arrests will be made in connection with the gang attack on a 12-year-old boy in the town's country park.

Last Tuesday (May 15), the boy was allegedly assaulted by a 20-strong gang of youths while in the company of an adult and two children, which resulted in injuries to his wrist, ribs, neck and throat and had swelling around his carotid artery causing breathing difficulties.

So far two people have been arrested.

“We have got more arrests to make and we will make them,” said neighbourhood sergeant Sam Dobbs.

“And we have some coming in for interviews under caution.”

“This is a very small minority. We are talking about 10 people.”

Sgt Dobbs' team are investigating four similar incidents, all with similar hallmarks to the country park attack.

In each case, the incidents are carried out by large groups of teenagers who target one individual.

Secondly, the victim ends up on the ground getting punched and kicked.

Although it’s not yet been confirmed, the attack is filmed on a mobile phone and lastly, it involves the same group of offenders.

Sgt Dobbs said: “If their behaviour does not change and they don’t stop offering out their aggression then we will end up with a serious injury or a death.”