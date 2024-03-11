Police presence in area of Northampton after officers called to sudden death of woman

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were called to a Northampton home over the weekend to reports of a sudden death of a woman.

Officers were called to Dore Close, off Blackthorn Road at around 6pm on Friday (March 8).

The road was cordoned off and forensics were seen at the scene overnight into Saturday (March 9). There was also a police presence for much of the day on Saturday.

Northamptonshire Police has today (Monday March 11) confirmed they were called to a sudden death and that the woman’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: “Police officers were called to the sudden death of a woman in Dore Close at about 6pm on March 8.

“Her death is not being treated as suspicious and we are preparing a report for the Coroner.