Police hunt after woman was raped in Northampton park after New Year's Eve night out

A man left a woman in a park alone after he assaulted her, dragged her to the ground and raped her in Northampton.

The incident happened in Abington Park when the victim and the suspect had been walking home from the town centre following a New Year’s Eve night out.

The sexual assault, which happened sometime between midnight and 4am on New Year’s Day, took place in the park when the man dragged the woman to the ground and assaulted her. He then ran off and left her in the park on her own.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.