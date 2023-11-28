Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner names preferred candidate for Chief Executive role at OPFCC

Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold has announced Jonny Bugg as his preferred candidate for the role of Chief Executive.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Subject to a confirmation hearing by Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Panel, Jonny Bugg will join the OPFCC from the Home Office, where he is the senior civil servant in charge of fire strategy.

An experienced leader, Jonny has had a successful 20-year career in the Civil Service and has a wealth of experience at a senior level across the public sector, the OPFCC said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonny started his career in local authority children’s services and then in youth justice nationally. He has held a number of local and national leadership positions on community safety, policing and justice matters, including leading on police workforce reform and being Director of Strategy to a Police and Crime Commissioner.

Jonny Bugg has been named as the preferred candidate to become the Chief Executive of the OPFCC

Over the last four years, as the head of the Home Office Fire Strategy and Reform Unit, Jonny has led the department’s work to ensure fire and rescue services have the professionalism, standards and scrutiny they need to face the future with confidence.

As a volunteer in his community, Jonny has served as a youth and adult court magistrate, and he is currently the Chair of Governors at a large secondary school.

Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Stephen Mold, said: “Jonny has an abundance of experience in community safety and in policing and his background in national policy for the fire sector will be invaluable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve no doubt Jonny will be a huge asset to the work I do as the voice of the public in policing and fire, and in helping to find new and better ways to ensure the people of this county receive the fire and policing services that they deserve.”

Jonny Bugg’s appointment will be subject to a confirmation hearing of the Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Panel on December 6.