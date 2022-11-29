Police find dead body of man in his 80s close to River Nene in Northampton

Northamptonshire Police have confirmed they were called to a lock next to the The Lakes Business Park on Bedford Road on Saturday (November 26) at around midday.

One eyewitness said they saw around eight police cars and two fire engines at the scene.

A police spokeswoman said: "Police officers were called to the sudden death of a man in his 80s after a body was found in the lock in The Lakes on Saturday at about midday.

“We are treating this man’s death as unexplained at this time but not suspicious and are preparing a report for the coroner.