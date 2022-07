A Northamptonshire Police dog van has been involved in a collision with another vehicle in Northampton town centre.

The collision took place in Gold Street near to the junction with Marefair at around 4pm today (Sunday, July 24).

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: “To reassure the public, nobody was injured in the collision, although German Shepherd PD Kola was taken for a precautionary check at the vets and has been given the all-clear.