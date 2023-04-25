News you can trust since 1931
Police cordon set up at Northampton General Hospital entrance now removed

The cordon was in place for most of Monday

Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 25th Apr 2023, 10:51 BST- 1 min read

A cordon set up around one of the main Northampton General Hospital entrances has now been removed.

The cordon was in place around the eye casualty entrance off Cheyne Walk for most of Monday (April 24).

A police officer stood guard at the cordon and a police vehicle was also at the scene.

The cordon in place at a Northampton General Hospital entrance has now been removed.
This morning (Tuesday April 25), the cordon has been removed.

Northamptonshire Police has released no official confirmation as to what the cordon relates to.

