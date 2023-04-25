Police cordon set up at Northampton General Hospital entrance now removed
The cordon was in place for most of Monday
A cordon set up around one of the main Northampton General Hospital entrances has now been removed.
The cordon was in place around the eye casualty entrance off Cheyne Walk for most of Monday (April 24).
A police officer stood guard at the cordon and a police vehicle was also at the scene.
This morning (Tuesday April 25), the cordon has been removed.
Northamptonshire Police has released no official confirmation as to what the cordon relates to.