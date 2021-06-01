Police confirm two men killed in Corby crash
Officers are appealing for witnesses to the collision which involved a cyclist and a motorcyclist
Police investigating a collision in Corby in which two men died are appealing for witnesses and anyone with relevant dash cam footage to come forward.
At around 12.25pm on Saturday (May 29) a motorcycle rider and a pedal cyclist were in collision in Cottingham Road, near to the BP garage.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: "The male cyclist was treated by paramedics at the scene but sadly died.
"The rider of the motorcycle was taken to University Hospital Coventry where he sadly later died.
"Officers investigating the collision are appealing for witnesses to get in touch, including anyone who has dash cam footage from before, during or after the collision."
Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, regarding incident 247 of May 29.