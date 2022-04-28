Police confirm two 22-year-old women died in tragic Northamptonshire crash

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a tragic collision which saw two 22-year-old women die on Friday night.
Northamptonshire Police said the incident happened at about 9.40pm on April 22 at Ashton, near Oundle, and saw a blue BMW crash into a tree.
The driver and the passenger – both from Peterborough – died in the crash.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “At about 9.40pm on Friday, April 22, a single vehicle left the access road to Greenwood Manor in Ashton, and for reasons yet to be established collided with two trees.”
The two women have not been named by police.
Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police, either by email at [email protected] or alternatively by calling the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 22000229008.