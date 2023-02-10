Police confirm sudden death of man after emergency services seen at play area in Daventry

Police have confirmed the sudden death of a man after emergency services were seen at a play area in Daventry.

A body was found this morning (Friday February 10) in the play area at The Slade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “We were called to the sudden death of a man after a body was found in the play area on the The Slade in Spring Close, Daventry, shortly after 6am today.

Police were called to Daventry at 6am on Friday February 10.