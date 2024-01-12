Police confirm reason behind presence of officers and road closure in busy part of Northampton

Part of Weedon Road was closed for a short period of time earlier this week

A busy part of Northampton saw a police presence and temporary road closure earlier this week.

Part of Weedon Road was closed at around 7pm on Wednesday (January 10) between B&M and MERKUR Bingo. Onlookers reported seeing a large police presence.

Northamptonshire Police has now confirmed the partial road closure and police presence was due to an abnormal load escort for an oversized vehicle.

Part of Weedon Road was closed on Wednesday (January 10) evening.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “On Wednesday evening (January 10), the force undertook an abnormal load escort for an oversized vehicle which was travelling from Lodge Farm Industrial Estate in Northampton to the M1 motorway.

“The width of the vehicle meant that to safely travel along the route it would need direction and protection by specialist officers, which included putting temporary closures on junctions as the vehicle travelled along Weedon Road.

“Due to the size of the vehicle, it had to travel against on the wrong side of the carriageway to make sure it negotiated pedestrian crossings and other road furniture.