Police called to sudden death of woman in her 60s outside Tesco Express in Daventry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police were called to a sudden death of a woman in her 60s in Daventry.

Officers were called to the car park outside of Tesco Express in Wimborne Close, Daventry at around 12.45pm on Friday (February 9).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman in her 60s was having a medical episode. Police say CPR was given, but the woman sadly died at the scene.

Police were called to the car park in Wimborne Place, outside Tesco Express.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "This appears to be a sudden death of a woman in her 60s.

“At about 12.45pm on Friday, February 9, we received a report of a woman suffering a suspected medical episode in a car park at Wimborne Close, Daventry. CPR was given at the scene however, sadly she passed away at the scene.

"Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this time.”