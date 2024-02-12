News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING

Police called to sudden death of woman in her 60s outside Tesco Express in Daventry

CPR was given, but the woman sadly died at the scene
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 12th Feb 2024, 11:40 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police were called to a sudden death of a woman in her 60s in Daventry.

Officers were called to the car park outside of Tesco Express in Wimborne Close, Daventry at around 12.45pm on Friday (February 9).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The woman in her 60s was having a medical episode. Police say CPR was given, but the woman sadly died at the scene.

Most Popular
Police were called to the car park in Wimborne Place, outside Tesco Express.Police were called to the car park in Wimborne Place, outside Tesco Express.
Police were called to the car park in Wimborne Place, outside Tesco Express.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "This appears to be a sudden death of a woman in her 60s.

“At about 12.45pm on Friday, February 9, we received a report of a woman suffering a suspected medical episode in a car park at Wimborne Close, Daventry. CPR was given at the scene however, sadly she passed away at the scene.

"Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this time.”

Witnesses reported seeing a large emergency services presence into the afternoon and evening.

Related topics:PoliceDaventryCPRNorthamptonshire Police