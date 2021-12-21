Police called to 'sudden death' at Northampton home
Investigations are ongoing into the circumstances of the death
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 1:51 pm
Police have confirmed they are investigating a 'sudden death' that happened at a Northampton home this morning (December 21).
A witness told The Chronicle & Echo that she saw police 'guarding a house' on Cranbrook Road at around 8.30am.
A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The police presence is in relation to a report of a sudden death at a property in Cranbrook Road, with investigations ongoing as to the circumstances."
More to follow.