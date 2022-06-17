Police were called to a road rage incident in a village near Northampton for nearly an hour last night.

Northamptonshire Police sent two cars to Garners Way in Harpole on Thursday night (June 16) at around 9.40pm.

According to locals, a stand off between two cars ensued on a narrow village road, with police eventually being called to deescalate the incident.

Officers said they stayed for around 50 minutes and that 'no offences' were identified.

A police spokeswoman said: "This one was an incident of road rage following a minor road traffic collision. It happened at 9.40pm in Garners Way. No offences identified and insurance details exchanged."