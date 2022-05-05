Police called to collision between car and van at notorious Northampton junction

Police were called to the scene of a road traffic collision this morning (May 5) at a notorious junction in Northampton.

A car and a van collided at the Lodge Way junction along Harlestone Road at around 9.30am.

Officers were cleaning up the scene at around 10.30am. The road is still open.

Northamptonshire Police has been contacted for comment.

Last year, at the same junction, Robbie Fitzpatrick died after colliding with a car while riding his motorcycle.

After Mr Fitzpatrick's death, Councillor Nigel Hinch, of the Duston East ward, said he would be looking at improvements to the junction.

Mr Hinch told Chronicle & Echo last year: "I have been made aware of issues relating to the junction which I will be discussing with the relevant council officers to look at what improvements can be made for the safety of all road users and pedestrians."