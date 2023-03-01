Police appeal for witnesses following fatal crash on A45 between Stanwick and Raunds

Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal crash which took place on the A45 Nene Valley Way.

The collision took place shortly before 7.45pm on Saturday (February 25) on the A45 Nene Valley Way between Stanwick and Raunds, and involved a silver Audi A3 and a grey Ford Mondeo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “As the Audi A3 car overtook a grey Skoda Karoc car travelling on the eastbound carriageway, it collided with the Ford Mondeo travelling in the opposite direction, before colliding with the Skoda.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the fatal crash

“As a result of the collision, the Audi A3 driver – a man in his 30s - sustained serious injuries and was taken to Kettering General Hospital, where he sadly died on Sunday (February 26).”

A passenger in the Audi A3 – a man in his 30s – also sustained serious injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver of the Mondeo – a man in his 30s – sustained minor injuries.

The occupants of the Skoda were not injured.

Officers want to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the actual collision or the vehicles travelling on the A45 prior to the incident.