Police appeal for witnesses after 'serious collision' between 'off-road motorbike' and car in Corby

Police are appealing for witnesses after a “serious collision” between an “off-road motorbike" and a car in Corby.

The incident happened in Oakley Road, Corby at around 4.20pm on Saturday, July 2.

Northamptonshire Police’s Serious Collision Unit says the collision involved a “blue electric off-road motorcycle” and a silver Mini One.

The force is now appealing for witnesses who may have information or dashcam or CCTV footage of the incident.

Anyone with footage is asked to call or email Drivewatch on 0800 174615 or [email protected]