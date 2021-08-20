Police appeal for dashcam footage after three people seriously injured on A43 between Northampton and Kettering
Road close for seven hours after Audi crashes at Mawsley roundabout
Crash investigators are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after three people were seriously injured on the A43 between Northampton and Kettering in the early hours of Friday (August 20).
A spokesman for the Northamptonshire Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit said a blue Audi Q3 travelling north was in collision with the Mawsley roundabout "for reasons yet unknown" at around 3.20am,
Two men and a woman were rushed to the major trauma unit at University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.
Another man was taken to Kettering General Hospital.
The road was shut both ways for around seven hours following the smash.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Officers are now appealing for any witnesses to the collision and those that have any pertinent CCTV or dashcam footage to please contact them as soon as possible by calling the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 using incident number 55 of 20/08/21."