Police appeal after 'suspicious incident' in Northampton pub

Punters at a Weatherspoons pub in Northampton are being asked to give details about a suspicious incident after a member of the public tried to open a till.

The incident happened on Friday, January 11, at about 11.35am, when a man entered the Cordwainer Pub in The Ridings and walked upstairs towards the direction of the till.

Did you see anything suspicious take place last month at The Cordwainer?

He then went behind the bar, which is on the first floor, and tried to open one of the tills.

He was then challenged by a staff member and asked to leave.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "The offender is described as a white man, wearing a blue woolly hat, dark, half-zipped jumper, grey baggy joggers and black trainers.

"He arrived and left the area on a bicycle."

This police appeal was published today by the force.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.