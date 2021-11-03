Police and paramedics attend three vehicle collision on the M1 in Northamptonshire

There has been a road traffic collision on the M1 Northbound this afternoon.

A three vehicle road traffic collision on the M1 in Northamptonshire is causing severe delays for commuters.

The collision took place just before 3pm today (November 3). Northamptonshire police and paramedics are currently on the scene.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "We are currently dealing with a road traffic collision on the M1 northbound between junctions 15a and 16.

"There are long queues in the area and motorists are advised to avoid it if they can at this time. Thank you for your patience."

An ambulance is also on the scene and police have confirmed that one man has 'minor' injuries.

A spokesperson for Highways England said: "The M1 northbound in Northamptonshire has severe delays of at least 60 minutes and nine miles of congestion due to a collision closing two lanes (of three) between J15a Rothersthorpe Interchange (Northampton (N), Oxford (M40), A43 Northampton Services) and J16 Upper Heyford Interchange (Daventry A45).

"The incident is within the long-term roadworks and National Highways Traffic Officers, contractors and free recovery units are on scene.

"Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journeys and consider using an alternative route or delaying your journey."