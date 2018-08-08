Police and ambulance crews called to Northampton town centre following major incident last night

Parts of Northampton town centre were closed off last night following an incident, according to reports.

Police and ambulance crews were seen outside The Boston in College Street at around 6.30pm last night (Tuesday).

Ambulance and police were stationed outside The Boston last night after a serious incident. Picture by Wayne Baptiste.

An area was cordoned off outside the venue, heading down towards the Park Inn.

Sol Central was also closed off to the public.

The air ambulance was seen landing in the Upper Mounts car park.

It is believed that a man was stabbed.

Northamptonshire Police are yet to comment.

Wayne Baptiste, who lives in the Drapery, saw the aftermath of the incident from his flat.

He said: "There were ambulance there and police; there was was a silver car as well.

"Two men got out of it in a uniform I had never seen before, maybe they were forensics?

The Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance in the Upper Mounts Car Park last night

"The air ambulance was in the Mounts car park. People could not leave there until the situation had diffused.

"Something serious was happening."