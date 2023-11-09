Police and air ambulance called to sudden death of woman in Northampton
Police, paramedics and the air ambulance were called to the sudden death of a woman in Northampton.
Emergency services were called just after 3pm on Wednesday (November 8) to Great Ground Walk in Grange Park.
Police have confirmed today (Thursday November 9) that the incident was a sudden death and that the death is not being treated as suspicious.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Police officers were called by ambulance service colleagues to the sudden death of a woman in Great Ground Walk, Northampton, at around 4.25pm yesterday, Wednesday, November 8.
“We are not treating the woman’s death as suspicious and will be preparing a report for the coroner.
“Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this time.”
An East Midlands Ambulance spokesman added: “We received a call at 3.12pm on Wednesday November 8 to a private address in Northampton.
"We sent an ambulance, three paramedics in cars and the air ambulance.”