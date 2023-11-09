News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING

Police and air ambulance called to sudden death of woman in Northampton

Police say the death is not being treated as suspicious
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 9th Nov 2023, 12:50 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 12:50 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police, paramedics and the air ambulance were called to the sudden death of a woman in Northampton.

Emergency services were called just after 3pm on Wednesday (November 8) to Great Ground Walk in Grange Park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police have confirmed today (Thursday November 9) that the incident was a sudden death and that the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Police and the air ambulance were called to Great Ground Walk, Grange Park.Police and the air ambulance were called to Great Ground Walk, Grange Park.
Police and the air ambulance were called to Great Ground Walk, Grange Park.
Most Popular

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Police officers were called by ambulance service colleagues to the sudden death of a woman in Great Ground Walk, Northampton, at around 4.25pm yesterday, Wednesday, November 8.

“We are not treating the woman’s death as suspicious and will be preparing a report for the coroner.

“Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this time.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An East Midlands Ambulance spokesman added: “We received a call at 3.12pm on Wednesday November 8 to a private address in Northampton.

"We sent an ambulance, three paramedics in cars and the air ambulance.”

Related topics:PoliceNorthampton PoliceNorthamptonEmergency services