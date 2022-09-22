Poets gather in Northampton for annual spoken-word celebration

Organised by outgoing Bard of Northampton – Kezzablle Ambler, and veteran of the Northampton scene and previous Bard - Justin Thyme, the event included the annual competition to be the Bard of Northampton .The community event at the Umbrella Fair Organisation - UFO, is the largest in the Northamptonshire poetry calendar and alongside spoken-word sets from previous bards, featured local bands, craft stalls and art activities for children and young people.At the end of the three rounds of the competition, Upton resident Chris Matthewman was crowned as Bard for the coming year.Speaking of his new role, he said; “The Bardic Picnic was a fantastic day, and there is a really good poetry scene in the town. I will do my best to I will do my best to promote all things poetry, spoken word and creative expression in Northampton and the surrounding area over the next 12 months”.